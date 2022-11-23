Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot returns tomorrow

SAYRE — Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, returns to the Valley.
The 16th Annual 5K will welcome over 900 runners tomorrow, according to Nichole VanFleet of Guthrie Resource Development.
“It’s fantastic,” VanFleet said. “This is a community tradition. People come in groups, families, and it is good for the community.”
The run is the largest 5K in Bradford County.
VanFleet added that the Turkey Trot was originally started by Beth Herbst, who served as director for the race, along with various Guthrie employees. They felt the need for the run to help make a difference in people’s lives through fundraising.
She noted that Guthrie took over the race to continue the community tradition, raise funds, and to kick off the holiday season.
Proceeds from the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities.
According to a press release issued by Guthrie, financial burdens can take a significant toll on patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer. Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund is there to assist supporting expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.
VanFleet shared that the run raised over $30,000 last year.
After the pandemic caused a virtual race in 2020 and a heavily precautioned run last year, the number of participants in the Turkey Trot decreased.
But this year, almost 1000 runners are registered for the beloved holiday tradition.
“We’re bringing it back up to its glory days,” VanFleet said. “We’re excited to bring it back.”
The 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow outside of the Bri Marie in downtown Sayre.
Registration for the race is now closed, but additional donations for Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund can be made at Guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.
