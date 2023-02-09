Polar Pop raises over $2,000 towards Special Olympics

SAYRE — Teachers from H. Austin Snyder Elementary School in Sayre braved balloons filled with cold water to raise money towards the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics on Wednesday during the second annual Polar Pop.
BLaST IU 17 Autistic Support Teacher Jessie Schwenk, who spearheaded the Polar Pop, shared that the fundraiser was created last year to help raise money towards the B/SCSO, and this year was no different. The fundraising helps the athletes travel to Penn State for cross country, swimming, and track and field events.
Schwenk explained that money is collected from each grade within the elementary school and the one with the most gets to pop a cold water balloon over the heads of various teachers. The second graders won for the second year in a row.
Schwenk shared that $2,300 was raised, which is double the amount from last year. In addition, 14 teachers participated in the Polar Pop as well as Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio.
Students were challenged to raise at least $2,000 to have the superintendent participate, according to Schwenk, which they successfully did.
“The kids had a blast,” Schwenk said. “The teachers were really good sports.”
Schwenk added that $2,000 will be going towards the B/SCSO. The rest of the funds will be put into the Acceptional Athletes Day that is held at Athens Area High School, which involves students with disabilities from Waverly, Sayre, and Athens participating in track and field events.
Schwenk thanked Snyder Elementary and the Sayre Area School District for welcoming BLaST IU 17 for another year and working together towards a great cause.
Additionally, Schwenk looks towards future Polar Pops and for ways to get Sayre High School students involved next year.
