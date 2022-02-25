On Sunday, Feb. 6, at about 2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were called for a burglary on Centerville Road in Ridgebury.
The victim, a 39-year-old female from Sayre, indicated that several items were stolen from the home, including an iPhone, and HP laptop, a DeWalt power tool, several pieces of jewelry, and $5,000 in cash, police said.
The suspect is unknown, and there was no forced entry evident in the home.
Driving with suspended license
A Gillett man is facing charges of driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 11.
According to township police, Paul M. Crispell Jr., 38, was charged following a traffic stop. Since it was Crispell’s third offense of driving with a suspended license, he was charged with a misdemeanor-level count.
Crispell will appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 29.
Theft by unlawful taking
A Rome man was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on Dec. 1.
According to township police, David Arthur Landry, 56, was charged after he failed to scan items that he should have paid for while he was an employee of the store.
Landry is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 29.
