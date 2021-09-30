WAVERLY — Village trustees welcomed a relatively large crowd to its workshop meeting this week as they officially started discussions on whether or not to allow businesses that sell recreational marijuana to set up shop in Waverly.
Officials also hosted Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine, who held an informational presentation on what options the village has in terms of controlling the sale of the drug within municipal limits.
“I’m strictly here to give you information,” she said. “The county has no say in what the municipalities do when it comes to allowing the sale of marijuana or opting out. I’m not here to sway you one way or another.”
The village has until Dec. 31 to make a determination to allow dispensaries and/or “cannabis cafes.”
Prior to Jardine’s presentation, a number of residents spoke out against allowing the sale of the recreational drug to the community.
While they acknowledged the increase in sales tax revenue the village would likely experience from these businesses, residents expressed concerns about the type of crowd the businesses would attract as well as providing easier access to the drug for local youths.
As for the tax structure, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share.
Jardine then dove into her presentation, and prefaced it by noting that regulations for the sale of marijuana were still being developed.
“The Office of Cannabis Management has not yet started developing the regulations that will be the statewide regulations,” she said. “These regulations are expected to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023. So there’s no regulations in effect right now.”
“I find it kind of interesting that they haven’t decided on the regulations but we already have to decide?” Village Attorney Betty Keene quipped.
Jardine further explained that the piece of legislation that legalized pot, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), allows for nine specific cannabis business licenses, but the only two that the village can allow or disallow at this point relate to dispensaries and cafes.
Jardine noted that if the village does opt out completely of allowing the sale of cannabis, a permissible referendum — essentially, a petition — against the opt out law would automatically start. If the referendum garnered enough signatures from registered voters in 30 days, the issue would then move to the ballot of the next local election.
MRTA does have some restrictions that municipalities can utilize, however. For example, retail sales and cafes cannot be set up within 500 feet of school grounds, including facilities like ball fields, and within 200 feet of places of worship, Jardine said.
If villages have zoning ordinances — which Waverly does — all the normal zoning regulations would apply to the marijuana-based businesses as well, said Jardine.
“One thing you could also regulate is odor or smoke,” she noted. “That is considered a manner of operation, so that’s something you could look at if you don’t opt out.”
But regardless of whether the village opts out of MRTA or stays in, officials can regulate the consumption of cannabis in public places, Jardine added.
Mayor Patrick Ayres stated that the village currently does not have any smoking ordinance at all, but Jardine explained that the village could make a law restricting public consumption specifically for cannabis and still allow the other forms of smoking to continue.
As for the other cannabis business licenses besides the dispensaries and cafes, the state has only said municipalities cannot regulate marijuana delivery services, but has not offered any clarification on what tools municipalities have, if any, in regards to potential manufacturing, growing, processing or other services that go into the marijuana industry.
“If a manufacturer wanted to move into a commercial property, I just don’t know if you have any options in regulating that, even with zoning, because MRTA is silent on that right now,” Jardine said.
The planning director explained that personal possession limits of marijuana are set at three ounces in flower or bud form, or up to 24 grams in concentrated oil form.
“The concentrated oil goes into many, many things,” explained Jardine. “Lollipops, mints, brownies of course — it can take the form of many products.
“But, just a reminder, possession of adult-use cannabis is still a federal offense,” she added. “We don’t really know what those enforcement consequences are, but it’s still technically a federal offense.”
“So we’re regulating it, but it’s still illegal?” interjected Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam.
“Yup,” laughed Jardine. “These are the times we live in.”
Eventually, Ayres opted to form a community committee to look at the issue in great detail and explore all avenues as to what opting out or staying in would mean to the village. The committee consists of Aronstam, Keene, village Clerk Michele Wood, Police Chief Dan Gelatt, President of the Waverly Business Association Cameron VanNorman and a still undetermined Waverly Central School District representative.
The committee is expected to give a report to the board in either late October or early November. In the meantime, officials may look at hosting a public hearing on the issue in the future as well, Ayres noted.
The next meeting of the village board will take place at the village hall on Ithaca Street at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.
