NICHOLS — The Nichols Town Board held a public hearing Tuesday evening for the preliminary budget for 2023 followed by an adoption of the final draft.
Upon closing the public hearing and foreseeing no additional changes to the preliminary budget after passing it, the council went forward with adopting the final budget for 2023.
The town board had previously scheduled a special meeting to hold another public hearing before adopting the final budget on Nov. 17, but announced that they had decided to cancel it and adopt the budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
Highlights of the 2023 budget include the general fund townwide which is expected to make $1,474,605 in revenue. Total appropriations is $1,474,605.
Additionally, the council is budgeting $1,228,105 from gaming tax revenue from Tioga Downs after being allocated $1,534,286 from the casino last year.
The highway fund townwide is expected to be $682,300 with appropriations at $485,554,95.
The general fund outside village total revenue is tentatively $221,500 and total appropriations is $52,304,49.
Appropriations for bridges, contractual, has $90,000 requested for the 2023 year compared to last year’s $5,000.
There will be no tax increase for the 2023 year.
The entirety of the 2023 final budget is available on the Nichols Township website for public viewing.
