SAYRE — A total of 14 scholarships were awarded in Guthrie’s Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.

In lieu of an in-person ceremony, award recipients received a video message from Dr. Michael Scalzone, EVP, Medical Affairs, congratulating the winners on their achievements.

Four scholarships were awarded to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while 10 scholarships were presented to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care.

All students will receive $650 a year for four years, for undergraduate studies. This year’s winners are listed below.

Children of Guthrie Employees Scholarships:

  • Joe Cataldo, Cortland High School, son of Robin Cataldo, Manager of Financial Operations, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
  • Jazmine Knox, Horseheads High School, daughter of Nicole Nickens, Radiology Coding Coordinator, Guthrie Sayre
  • Sydney Nierstedt, Waverly High School, daughter of Nicole Witman, Nurse Practitioner, Guthrie Sayre
  • Carolyn Redmore, Lafayette High School, daughter of Nancy Redmore, Registered Nurse, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Health Professions Scholarships:

  • Alice Polcrack, Sullivan County High School
  • Hannah Ryck, Towanda Area High School
  • Riley Soehnlein, Notre-Dame High School
  • Laura Smith, Corning-Painted Post High School
  • Kara Watterson, Cowanesque Valley High School
  • Kaden Wheeler, Waverly High School

Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients.

