Block party coming to Sayre Friday

SAYRE — There’s a block party coming to downtown Sayre, and everyone is invited.
From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, the Friends of Sayre Public Art and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative are hosting the block party, which will take place on the downtown portions of West Lockhart Street and South Elmer Avenue.
The event will feature lots of entertainment and activities, according to initiative member Frank Pinkosky, including numerous vendors, games, giveaways for kids, a pop-up art show, and performances by the Pat Haggerty Dance Studio and the Splash Band, a seven-piece jazz group.
Prior to the live music beginning at 7 p.m., a special ceremony will be held at the Blackburn 1897 on West Lockhart Street to recognize the first of a series of art murals that will be painted in downtown Sayre.
The mural, painted by Sayre Hobby Shop owner Frank Evans, is a shadow of the land bridge that once connected East Sayre to the rest of the borough. The bridge stood from 1897 until 1987.
“The mural is all part of the initiative’s mission to revitalize downtown Sayre,” said Pinkosky. “We want to bring back public art and show everyone that Sayre is a vibrant community.”
The mural is also situated at Blackburn’s outdoor dining, which is another focus of the revitalization initiative. Three other outdoor dining options in Sayre have also been completed or will be completed soon at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, 1882 on Desmond and Yanuzzi’s.
“We want to show people that things are happening in Sayre, and we’re trying to make it a better place to live,” Pinkosky said. “Donations in support of Friends of Sayre Public Art are greatly appreciated as well to support the ongoing effort to revitalize downtown Sayre and enhance the surrounding community, making Sayre a better place to live and work.”
The party will continue on Saturday as the Sayre Business Association will be hosting its fifth annual Street Fair on Desmond Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SBA President Colleen Bentley said there will be numerous vendors, entertainment options and live music for the event.
“We want to get people into downtown Sayre and create memories with their families,” she said. “We want them to look back from when they were kids and remember the times they had at the Sayre Street Fair.”
Bentley noted that the fair will also increase exposure for downtown businesses and the vendors, as well as serve as a fundraiser for the SBA.
“Any funds we receive from the event all goes back to the Sayre community,” she said. “We would just love for the community to check out Sayre for themselves, see what it has to offer and spend some great time with their families.”
Desmond Street will be closed Saturday starting at 8 a.m. as vendors begin setting up their booths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.