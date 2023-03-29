LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Township Supervisors recently unveiled the municipality’s proposed updated comprehensive plan.
The over-150-page proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Morning Times, looks to update the township’s previous plan, which was last reviewed in the early 2000s.
Comprehensive plans offer a vision and ideas as to what resources the township should improve or add to over the short- and long-term future. They can also assist municipalities seeking grants to help fund particular projects. The plan is not a legal ordinance — simply a set of guidelines to provide direction to municipal officials.
To help with the updated plan, a community survey was sent out to Litchfield residents, which yielded a 45 percent response rate.
Utilizing those survey results, the plan identifies some of the strengths of Litchfield Township, including its rural character of quality of life, geographic location, and the high public opinion ratings of the Litchfield Township Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS, which provide first response services for the region.
However, some its limitations lay, literally, just beneath the surface, as soil sustainability makes it difficult to create suitable private sewer wells., the document stated. Additionally, the topography, floodplains, wetlands, and agricultural designations limit the amount of development that is feasible in the township.
But at the same time, those limitations set the township up well for many of its community goals, such as preserving the rural quality of life and agriculture, and protecting its environmental and natural resources, the plan explained.
The plan also outlined some specific ways to enhance or accomplish those goals, which included working with Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority to create a “community clean-up day,” develop local land use controls to order to protect properties and prevent pollution, creating a list of the township’s natural resources, and maintaining an effective sewage planning and permitting program. The plan also specifically states that it does not encourage major land development in the municipality, but only looks to provide insights for some limited residential as well as light commercial or industrial growth.
The plan did note some ways the township could improve residential quality-of-life issues, such as working with county and state officials to try to bolster high-speed internet and cell phone service in the region. Additionally, it encouraged municipal officials to explore ways to boost the level of police protection, such as investigating multi-municipal or regional police services with neighboring municipalities.
