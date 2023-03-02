PennDOT preparing for construction season

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials on Wednesday held an online news conference to highlight the upcoming state road and bridge projects for 2023 in District 3, which includes Bradford County.
This year, PennDOT is investing $275 million on 162 miles of highway and 31 bridge across 109 projects in the counties of Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union, officials stated.
For Valley residents, chief among these projects is the continuation of the $16.4 million State Route 199 — or Keystone Avenue — endeavor. The project, which began in summer 2020 and is not scheduled to be completed until 2024, was the source of many headaches for detour-weary travelers and business owners across its 2.6-mile footprint.
“We do know that the issues were compounded by utility work happening around the area,” said PennDOT representative Justin Blackeney. “We’ll also be having a virtual public meeting on March 23 that we’ll be sending information out on soon so we can keep the public informed on the project.”
Community Relations Coordinator Maggie Baker added that local media such as radio and newspapers will be notified with regular updates on the road work.
Fellow PennDOT spokesman Kenneth Bair noted that project is “extremely complex,” and explained how the rebuilding of the road requires a significant amount of coordination with utility companies.
“We’re going down two feet into the ground. It’s a complete rebuild,” he said. “And when you go down that fair, we need to coordinate with the water and sewer utilities in the area. This is one of those things we call a ‘100-year project’. That’s why it’s taking so long.”
Bair added that a portion of the project, which extends into Mohawk Street and Spring Street, was completed last year.
“Now that the northern portion is done, hopefully that gives people an idea of the benefits of the project — with its new road and sidewalks — moving forward,” he said. “We’ll always try to minimize the inconveniences caused by ongoing road work.”
Other notable projects in Bradford County include:
- Route 6 rehabilitation between Sugar Creek and Gulf Road in Troy Township at a cost of $6.5 million
- Bridge preservation project of the bridges carrying James Street over the North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township at a cost of $2.2 million.
Information about infrastructure in District 3, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results. Additionally, PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects can be found at www.projects.penndot.gov.
