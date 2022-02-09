ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Johnson City man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a theft back in December.
According to Athens Township Police, Joseph C. Schultze, 37, was charged with misdemeanor counts of retail theft, resisting arrest, false identification to a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft for his role in the incident.
Police said the incident began at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 after officers responded to a report of a man who was hiding behind an Athens Township business after stealing an iPhone and a bluetooth speaker from Walmart on Elmira Street.
Officers discovered a man — who was later identified as Schultze — who matched the suspect’s description attempting to hide behind the aforementioned business. Schultze resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody, police said. Once he was placed under arrest, multiple hypodermic needles were found on his person, as well as the iPhone and speaker.
Additionally, Schultze used a false name throughout the incident, police noted.
Police said Walmart security staff observed Schultze acting suspicious before grabbing the cell phone and speaker. Police explained that Schultze was observed taking the items to the store bathroom and then leaving the bathroom without them before leaving the store.
Schultze was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 8 and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.