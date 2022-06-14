SAYRE -- A Sayre man who had been previously sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison for sex crimes is now facing 1,400 counts of similar offenses.
According to Sayre Borough police, Jeffrey Post, 45, was charged with 1,200 total felony counts of rape of a person less than 13 years old; rape -- forcible compulsion; statutory sexual assault of a person between 11 and 16 years old; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old; unlawful contact with a minor -- sexual offenses; aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 years old; and corruption of minors. Post was also charged with 200 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.
Police explained that Post was charged after the victim alleged that he assaulted her continuously from when she was 10 years old until she was 19.
Separately, in August 2020, Post had been charged with 200 crimes for alleged sexual assault of an underage girl. In October 2021, Post was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison after he had pleaded guilty to indecent assault (minor less than 16 years), a second-degree misdemeanor, and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor. Post was also placed on probation for five years and had to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Post was arraigned for the latest charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $750,000. Post is scheduled to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
