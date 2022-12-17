ATHENS TOWNSHIP — There were high tensions from the public during the Athens Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday evening.
Residents of Moore Road in Athens expressed concerns over the closing of the bridge that stands towards the end of the road that leads to Peacedale Lane and Front Street.
The board shared that the closing of the Moore Road bridge has been in discussion for the past six months with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation due to safety concerns. The bridge has stood for over 100 years and can only hold a certain amount of weight such as cars and trucks.
The decision to close the bridge was made last month by the supervisors after receiving word from PennDOT.
Residents of Moore Road shared with the board of supervisors that the bridge is a necessity for travel as it is dangerous to drive the opposite way towards Sayre Hill Road due to lack of guard rails and sharp turns, especially in the winter season.
One resident stated that they believe it is less of a safety risk to drive a few seconds on the bridge than to drive on the other end of the road.
Another resident added that they were given too little of a notice of the bridge closing and wished that the board would have contacted them sooner to brainstorm ideas on traveling concerns.
Additionally, the residents proposed to the council to make the bridge for residents-only with no public traffic.
The board of supervisors took all comments into consideration and will look into different options for the bridge.
Future plans for the Moore Road bridge have not been solidified yet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.