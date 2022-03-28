Bradford-Tioga Head Start celebrates National Reading Month

Denton, a child enrolled in the Athens Early Head Start socialization creates a craft drawing of a turtle after reading “The Box Turtle” by Vanessa Roeder. This project was done in conjunction with National Reading Month.
ATHENS — In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day. Reading is such a necessary part of a child’s development, that Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc uses the month of March to promote and develop literary skills even more.
Reading to children has also been proven to develop cognitive skills, language skills, increase concentration, build imagination and creativity and build a strong bond with parents. Children learn about the world around them through experiences and reading allows them to experience things they may never get to see in person.
Children enrolled in the Athens Early Head Start socialization recently read the story “The Box Turtle” by Vanessa Roeder. It is the story about finding confidence to be yourself and stars a cute little turtle in search of the perfect shell.
“After reading the story, we worked on a craft,” said Athens Family Partner Jo Hooper. “We talked about the story in order to decide what the craft should look like. This in turn, encouraged language development and story recall. Designing the craft itself stimulated the child’s fine motor skill while using scissors to cut, color recognition when drawing and for some of the children it even encouraged early counting skills.”
Reading is not only fun but has many additional benefits, regardless of age. It has immediate and long-lasting health benefits such as cognitive function, memory, vocabulary, empathy and decreased levels of stress. Regular reading enhances knowledge which can then make you smarter! And that is something you will be thankful for, for a long, long time.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of five; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
