WAVERLY — A new capital project is on the horizon for the Waverly Central School District.
During the board of education’s meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Eric Knolles outlined loose guidelines for a new, extensive capital project that district officials will soon formally unveil to the public.
The capital project would need to be approved by voters in March. Knolles said the endeavor could cost anywhere between $25 million and $40 million.
While the initial price tag sounds steep, the state will reimburse between 95 percent and 97 percent of the cost of the project through aid, said Knolles.
“So for every dollar that is spent, we’ll be getting 97 cents of it back from the state,” he said. “While it’s all of course taxpayer money whether it comes from us or the state, getting reimbursed means more of those state tax dollars come back to Waverly, and it affects our local tax base significantly less.”
The scope of the project remains in flux as the proposal is just now getting off the ground, but the work must fall into any of the following categories:
Safety and security
Academics and innovation
Operations and ventilation
Energy conservation and environmental sustainability
Facilities and athletics
Knolles acknowledged that the scope is broad, so district officials will look at all potential projects to see what would be the most beneficial for the cost.
“We’re going to look at renovating the STEM and athletic wings,” he said. “We’ll look at finishing up the last secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School. We’re going to look at air conditioning for all of our buildings, energy savings and conservation, infrastructure, the baseball and softball fields, the Lincoln Street Elementary School. We’re going to look at all of these things and more to see where we can get the most bang for our buck, while also not having a heavy impact on the tax base.”
Knolles explained that the district will work with Tetra Tech Architects and Engineers to filter through those ideas and bring a more concrete proposal to the public in the coming weeks.
“We want to be able to come to public prepared and say ‘hey, here’s a scope of what we want to do,’” he said. “It won’t have all the final, minute details on there, but we’ll be able to say that we want to do this or that with this capital project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.