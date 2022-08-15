EAST SMITHFIELD — Animal Care Sanctuary announces 22 adoptions while participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s record-setting Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event.
From July 11 to July 31, a total of 28,121 homeless pets were impacted through adoption and transport at 282 shelters in 42 states. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, impacting the lives of more than 137,000 pets through adoption since 2016.
Animal Care Sanctuary participated on Friday, July 15, Saturday, July 16, Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 and offered $25 adoption fees for pet adoptions, including dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.
“Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest initiative and continues to grow each year. The event provides critical relief to overcrowded shelters by charging $50 or less through sponsored adoption fees from participating shelters. This summer, “Empty the Shelters” extended its national event from one to three weeks to help take even more pets from kennels to couches. During this life saving event, approximately 11,774 cats and 9,808 dogs were adopted from participating shelters. An additional 6,539 pets were also saved by “Empty the Shelters” — transported thanks to the newly open space —bringing the total number of pets impacted to 28,121!
“BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have set a new impact record for our ‘Empty the Shelters’ event during a time when our shelter partners and their pets are struggling with longer stays and slower adoptions,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We extended our event in direct response to the nationwide crisis. We knew we could save more lives with two additional weeks of sponsorship, allowing more time for community members to visit their local shelters.”
Out of the 22 adopted animals, two were seniors, one was a senior with special needs, two were special needs, two were in the Behavior Modification program, and two were at ACS for over a year.
One of the special animals adopted was a cat named Norvella. Norvella was found wandering outside and presumed abandoned because she did not act like a stray. She was very sick and skinny when a good samaritan found her and brought her to ACS. She is a senior cat (10+), partially blind and deaf. Now, because of “Empty the Shelters,” Norvella is in a loving home getting the care she needs.
“I want to thank all the wonderful adopters who participated,” said Executive Director Terri McKendry. “Because of you, we are delighted that thousands of pets are now in loving homes.”
For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelter and https://www.animalcaresanctuary.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.