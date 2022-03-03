SAYRE — An Owego man is facing multiple drug charges after he purportedly supplied illegal substances to an alleged local dealer.
Tuan T. Vo, 35, was charged by Sayre Borough police with felony counts of manufacturing controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for his alleged role in the incident, which took place at a Valley hotel on Jan. 5.
According to police, officers were executing a search warrant on a room where an alleged local dealer was completing drug sales. That alleged dealer was Destiny Barnes, who is currently facing charges for her role in the incident.
While executing the warrant, officers learned that two individuals, Vo and another female, were on their way to supply the room with more narcotics.
When they arrived to the room, Vo and the woman were taken into custody, and Vo’s cell phone was seized as officers had reason to believe that Vo and Barnes arranged the sales of illegal narcotics, police said.
However, Vo was eventually released, but left the car in which he arrived. Officers then had the vehicle towed to the police station impound lot with the intention to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle.
The next day, the owner of the car contacted Sayre police, and gave permission for the officers to search the vehicle. Inside the car, officers found a leather satchel that purportedly belonged to Vo. Inside the satchel, officers discovered three casino rewards cards belonging to Vo, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of powdered cocaine and $764 in U.S. currency.
Additionally, officers interviewed Barnes, who stated that she had been buying methamphetamine and fentanyl from Vo multiple times over “the past few months,” and that she pays him through Cash App and regular cash. Through a search of Barnes’ phone, officers also discovered hundreds of messages regarding the sales of illegal narcotics. A search warrant obtained for Vo’s phone uncovered similar messages between Barnes and Vo.
Vo was arraigned on Feb. 16 before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to Bradford County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was rescheduled to March 15.
