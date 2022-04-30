TOWANDA — A Waverly man who was arrested in 2020 after a violent home invasion in Windam Township was sentenced this week to serve nine to 24 years in state prison.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey, the sentencing was handed down this week to Aaron Collins, 34, for the charges of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Collins was also ordered to pay $5,363.17 in restitution, plus court costs.
According to original police criminal complaint, the incident began in the early morning hours of July 25, 2020, when Collins broke into a Cadis Road residence and insisted that the victims “knew something about child trafficking.”
When the victims told Collins that they did not know what he was talking about, Collins struck one victim with the butt of a shotgun that he had brought with him. The suspected invader then ordered the victims to enter the bedroom at gunpoint and tied them together and to a bed frame with rope.
Police said after Collins tied up the victims, he found a loaded 9mm pistol that belonged to one of the victims and told them that he was not afraid to shoot them. He then broke the trigger lock on the loaded weapon and was able to use it.
Then, police said, Collins picked up a pillow and shot through it in the direction of a pet bird in a cage and told the victims that he was not afraid to shoot either of them.
One of the victims told police that he then walked behind them, told the person that he would blow their head off and then fired a single round at the back of their head. The round traveled through the victim’s hair but did not strike the person.
Collins then continued to berate the victims and taped their mouths shut.
He then used a cordless drill inside the home to drill three holes into one of the victim’s thighs in an attempt to get the person to admit what Collins thought they knew about child trafficking.
Collins then went through the victim’s items, took $80 in cash, and hid their cell phones and tablet before leaving the premises with the shotgun and 9mm pistol.
