WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly has announced its meeting schedule for the month of April:

  • Board of Sewer Commissioners: 6:30 p.m., April 11
  • Board of Recreation Commissioners: 4 p.m., April 12
  • Public hearing for proposed budget: 6 p.m., April 12. Regular meeting of board of trustees to follow
  • Board of Water Commissioners: 6:30 p.m., April 19
  • Board of Trustees workshop meeting: 6:30 p.m., April 26.

All meetings will be held at the village hall located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly.

Recommended for you

Load comments