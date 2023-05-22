Yaw hosts government seminar for area high school students

WILLIAMSPORT –More than 180 students from 13 schools in Bradford, Lycoming, Tioga, and Union counties converged on Pennsylvania College of Technology’s campus on Thursday to participate in the Student Government Seminar hosted by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who also serves as chairman of the Penn College Board of Directors. The seminar gives high school students the opportunity to debate important issues, develop legislation, and vote on “mock bills” in an open session.
“The Student Government Seminar is a great opportunity for high school students to interact with their local and state government officials,” said Sen. Yaw. “The intent is for students to obtain a better understanding of the legislative process and develop professional relationships that can open the door for future internships and job opportunities.”
One of the largest Senate-organized student government seminars in the Commonwealth, the event hosts teachers; local and state government officials; lobbyists and special interests; and members of the media, in addition to the student representatives.
Penn College President Dr. Michael J. Reed welcomed the gathering and introduced Sen. Yaw, who offered encouraging words to the young leaders. Drew Crompton, member of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, and former Commonwealth Court Judge and Counsel/Chief of Staff to Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, walked students through the “Dynamics of the Legislative Process” before they were moved into brainstorming sessions to debate timely topics including the opioid epidemic and mental health.
Participating schools this year included: Athens Area High School, Canton Jr/Sr High School, Grace Christian Academy, Jersey Shore Area High School, Lewisburg Area High School, Loyalsock Township High School, Mifflinburg Area High School, Montgomery Area Jr. Sr. High School, Montoursville Area High School, Muncy High School, Towanda Area Jr/Sr High School, Wellsboro Area High School, and Williamsport Area High School.
For more state-related news and information, constituents can visit Senator Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.