Celebrating direct support professionals

ATHENS — Every year, a week in September is set aside to honor and celebrate the direct support professionals who dedicate their time and energy to help community members in need.
Last Friday at Penn York Opportunities in Athens, that tradition continued when state Rep. Tina Pickett, R-110, read a proclamation from Gov. Tom Wolf that declared last week as Direct Support Professional Recognition Week and presented each staff member with a certificate of appreciation.
“The recognition is a great opportunity to raise awareness and show our appreciation to a group of people dedicated to the community,” she said.
“Our staff works with individuals at different levels. It really depends on what their needs are,” executive director Eugenia Bond explained. “Things like helping them find a job right down to living on their own and helping with day to day tasks. We’re their home and community.”
The proclamation, read aloud by Pickett, also singled out the pandemic as an especially trying time for direct support professionals.
“Direct support professionals have worked tirelessly and heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic to support individuals with disabilities and keep them safe,” the proclamation stated. “Direct support professionals have put the needs of individuals with disabilities ahead of their own safety, bravely working with individuals who have chronic health conditions and under circumstances which did not allow social distancing.”
“COVID changed everything,” added director of community services Susan Lattimer. “Our staff worked endlessly through it, and it was especially challenging.”
Specifically, the staff honored during the proclamation event were Carmel Card, Amanda Laudenslager, Ashley Barrett, Ann Smith, Cherri Zello, Jen Sessman, Kenidee Brown, Kayla Brown, Brooke Roberts, Johanna Suleski, Meagan Commerski, Taylor Hartford, Joy Pike, Vanessa Bonning, Madison Lamphere, Chelsea Platt, Mackenzie Watkins and Shania Kane.
