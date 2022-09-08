Rogers family receives original Athens Borough flag

Athens Borough Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp recently presented the original Athens Borough Flag to the family of former council member Robert B. Rogers. Pictured here, from left, are Megan Rogers (granddaughter), Janet Haines (niece), Leslie Laninger (daughter), Doug Rogers (son), Nancy Rogers (wife) and Roupp.

 Photo Provided

