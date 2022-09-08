Rogers family receives original Athens Borough flag

Athens Borough Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp recently presented the original Athens Borough Flag to the family of former council member Robert B. Rogers. Pictured here, from left, are Megan Rogers (granddaughter), Janet Haines (niece), Leslie Laninger (daughter), Doug Rogers (son), Nancy Rogers (wife) and Roupp.
ATHENS — Athens Borough Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp recently presented the original Athens Borough Flag to the family of former council member Robert B. Rogers.
Rogers designed and presented the flag to the borough council on Dec. 13, 1982.
Doug Rogers explained that his father has spent his entire life in Athens Borough and he has always had a passion for helping out his community.
“My dad was a community-minded person. He spent time on the council. He is on the board at the library, museum. He was born and raised in Athens and he’s just a ‘home boy,’ I guess you could call it,” Doug Rogers said.
With that kind of community spirit, Robert Rogers came up with the idea for the Athens Borough flag.
“He thought a lot of the town and one day he said, ‘you know what? I think Athens needs its own flag,’ so he designed one,” Doug Rogers said. “My grandmother (Alice Rogers) actually made the first flag. She made the first one and that’s what they hung up.”
According to a press release, the Athens Borough Flag is designed after the International Signal Flag for the letter “A”. The “A” obviously stands for Athens.
“The significance of the letter “A” as a symbol of excellence is known to all from students to food inspectors,” the press release said.
“The blue and white colors are, coincidentally, two of the colors of the National Flag,” the press release continued. “The red “Y” shaped stripe is added to symbolize our location between two rivers and to add the third color of our National Flag. The golden triangle is the Athens Borough. The date of incorporation is 1831 and is shown in black.”
Having the borough recognize the former council member’s creativity and dedication to his hometown was a special moment for the Rogers family.
“It means a lot (to us). From my point of view, my dad is pretty much my hero, so anything he’s had his fingers on or been involved in, I want to know about it,” said Doug Rogers, who noted his dad served on the council for 1 1/2 terms.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.