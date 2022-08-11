East Coast Pro Wrestling coming to the Tioga County Fair

Pictured is Fandango, professional wrestler best known for his performances with the WWE. Fandango will be on the card for the Aug. 11 show at the Tioga County Fair. The Grandstand show is included in an all-inclusive gate fee of $15. The show begins at 7 p.m.

 Photo Provided

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Recommended for you

Load comments