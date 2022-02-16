HARRISBURG — Twenty-seven fire and emergency medical services (EMS) organizations in the 110th Legislative District were awarded more than $365,000 in funding support through the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, according to a press release from State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna).
“The dedicated first responders in our area work tirelessly to provide life-saving services to our communities, and for that we are truly grateful,” said Pickett. “They need all the financial support they can get, which is why I am pleased so many of these organizations continue to take advantage of the state funds that are available to them every year through this grant program.”
Following is a list of organizations in the 110th Legislative District that received grants and the amount of the awards:
Bradford County
Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 — $15,000.
Engine Company No. 1 — $15,000.
Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
Greater Valley EMS — $8,325.
Greater Valley EMS (fire) — $15,000.
Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 — $10,746.
J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 — $14,342.
Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Monroe Hose Company — $15,000.
Protection Hose Company No. 1 — $15,000.
Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 — $12,030.
Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $15,000.
Wilmot Fire Company Inc. — $12,768.
Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company — $14,790.
Wysox Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Sullivan County
Dushore Fire Company No. 1 — $15,000.
Dushore Fire Company No. 1 (EMS) — $8,325.
Eagles Mere Volunteer Ambulance Association — $8,325.
Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $15,000.
Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) — $6,031.
Susquehanna County
Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
Rush Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $15,000.
Springville Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.
According to the press release, projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training and education, recruitment and retention, or debt reduction. Funds may also be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of fundraising opportunities resulting from the pandemic.
The ongoing funding program was created by the General Assembly. All grants are generated from slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue. The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency with the application process handled through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
