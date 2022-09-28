The Salvation Army thrift store of Waverly closes

WAVERLY — After 32 years of business, The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Waverly closed its doors on Sept. 17.
The closing comes as a shock to residents of the Valley as the store served as an area for donations and shopping.
According to a press release issued by The Salvation Army, the priority of the store was to raise funds to support rehabilitation programs for people in need at no-cost, but current circumstances have made the store impossible.
In addition, the press release included thoughts from Major Patricia Kurtz, who oversees the store in Waverly.
“The decision to close the store was really out of our hands,” said Kurtz. “We are working hard to find other properties in the Valley to replace this location.”
The Salvation Army added that despite the closing of the thrift store, they stress that assistance for financial hardship and a variety of other life issues will continue to be available through their service office located at 3-5 Griswold Street, in Binghamton and other area stores, including locations in Horseheads and Endicott.
“Unfortunately, we simply could not come to terms with the landlord on a lease renewal or purchase,” said The Salvation Army Marketing and Development Director Tim Raines. “We were there on a month-to-month basis and were asked to vacate. We are desperately searching for a new location in the area and are hopeful we can reopen at a new location, as our Waverly store was a great supporter of our rehabilitation center in Binghamton, where lives are changed and families restored.”
Additionally, The Salvation Army noted that every effort is being made to refer current employees of the store to open positions at other Salvation Army centers and the employees will be offered the chance to return once a suitable replacement store has been located. The store also worked in concert with The Salvation Army’s corps community center, providing clothing, furniture and bargain goods to families in need through a cooperative voucher system.
The Salvation Army shared that now that the store is closing, The Salvation Army’s corps community center located at 315 Fulton Street in Sayre will work to fill the void.
“Although the store is closing this location, The Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere,” said Major Christina Ramirez, of The Salvation Army’s social services office in Sayre. “We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community.”
The Salvation Army of Sayre recently opened their new facilities including a newly renovated building with a food pantry and soup kitchen.
The Salvation Army would like to thank the people of Waverly, Sayre and the surrounding Valley for their understanding during this time of transition and for their support over the last 32 years.
