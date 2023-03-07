FORKSTON — According to recent report by the National Transportation Safety Board, a helicopter crash that killed a Guthrie doctor in April 2021 was caused by snowy weather conditions.
Dr. Sanjay Kansara was alone while piloting his aircraft to the Bradford County Airport on April 22, 2021, when he flew into a line of snow showers and subsequently crashed in a heavily-wooded area in state game lands near Forkston in Wyoming County, according to the report.
Dr. Kansara typically flew himself from his home in the Allentown area to his workplace at Robert Packer Hospital, according to a 2021 Morning Times report.
The NTSB report stated that Dr. Kansara did not request weather information from flight service, and there was no record that he received or retrieved any weather information prior to the crash.
The Robinson R44 that Kansara was flying was a four-seat light helicopter that has been in production since 1992.
Dr. Kansara joined Guthrie in September 2020 and was a member of the RPH anesthesiology team.
“We extend our condolences to Dr. Kansara’s family. We will all miss this fine physician and gentleman. This loss will be deeply felt by the Guthrie family,” said Dan Brown, MD, Chair, Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, following the crash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.