WYSOX — A Towanda man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after Pennsylvania State Police say he assaulted a state trooper.

Robert Benjamin, 54, was charged with assault-related offenses for his alleged role in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 23 at a Wysox Township residence.

Police said troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute that involved Benjamin and a 78-year-old female victim. While on the scene, one of the troopers was allegedly assaulted by Benjamin.

Benjamin was subsequently taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox before being remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Recommended for you

Load comments