Athens HS finishes 5th in state olympiad

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team placed fifth in the state competition last weekend. Pictured, from left to right, front row: Cyril Gigee, Jason Gao, Braelynn Wood, Katie Gorman, NyAnna Beeman and Layla Henry. Back row: Darius Hall, Jacob Sickler, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Denlinger, Jacob Hovan, Reuven Gifeisman, Lohith Kinthala, Caleb Platukis, Andrue Andrus, Chris DeForest and Aislynn Thomas.

 Submitted photo

ALTOONA — Athens Area High School competed in the PA State Science Olympiad Competition held at Penn State’s Altoona Campus over the weekend and finished fifth overall, improving upon their ninth place finish in 2021.

Athens earned medals in 17 of 23 events including a State Championship in Ping Pong Parachute for Darius Hall and Katie Gorman.

Other medals include:

  • Second Place: Astronomy — Caleb Platukis and Jason Gao; Bridge — Layla Henry and Ronel Ankam
  • Third Place: Remote Sensing — Jacob Sickler and Jason Gao; Rocks and Minerals — Layla Henry and NyAnna Beeman
  • Fourth Place: Cell Biology — Darius Hall and Reuven Gifeisman; Chemistry Lab — Chris Deforest and Jason Gao
  • Fifth Place: Environmental Chemistry — Chris Deforest and Darius Hall; Trajectory — Chris Deforest and Ethan Denlinger
  • Sixth Place: Codebusters — Jacob Hovan, Layla Henry, and NyAnna Beeman; Experimental Design — Chris Deforest, Layla Henry and NyAnna Beeman.
  • Seventh Place: Forensics — Katie Gorman and Braelynn Wood
  • Eighth Place: Dynamic Planet — Cyril Gigee and Jacob Sickler
  • Ninth Place: Anatomy and Physiology — Ethan Denlinger and Ronel Ankam; Ornithology — Ethan Denlinger and Reuven Gifeisman.
  • 10th Place: Gravity Vehicle — Caleb Platukis and Reuven Gifeisman; “It’s About Time” — Darius Hall and Jacob Hovan, Environmental Chemistry — Chris Deforest and Darius Hall.

