Guthrie donates medical equipment to Ukraine

SAYRE — A huge piece of the Valley community on Tuesday stepped up in an even bigger way, as Guthrie announced that tons of medical supplies and equipment would be donated to the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City to help the people of Ukraine.
Guthrie CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh and Internal Medicine Dr. Violeta Zeykan were joined by Father Teodor Czabala of Sacred Heart to announce the partnership, which featured 40 pallets of equipment and supplies being donated to the church, which would then send the pallets to Ukraine.
“It is truly heartbreaking to see what is going on in Ukraine,” said Sabanegh. “Guthrie has many caregivers of Ukrainian descent who work with us and still have loved ones living in Ukraine. The news and images coming from Ukraine are devastating and we are deeply saddened by this unfolding tragedy.”
Zeykan, who is a Ukrainian native, said she and other local community members who are from or have family in Ukraine are especially devastated by Russia’s invasion.
“I have Ukraine in my heart and soul,” she said. “It means so much to be gathered together to help those affected.”
Father Czabala, who is also the pastor of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre, explained that the supplies and equipment would help people fleeing the violence on the front lines and provide them with the necessary medical treatment.
“Our local community has been helping profusely throughout this invasion,” he said. “Whether it’s monetary or supply donations, they’ve been very generous and just incredible.
“You wouldn’t think a ground invasion like this would be happening in the 21st century,” Czabala continued. “But here we are. And our efforts will certainly be continuing for at least the next several months. We wish we didn’t need to do this, but it’s necessary. This is very close to our hearts.”
