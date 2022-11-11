Honoring Valley veterans

ATHENS — It is no secret that the Valley loves its veterans. All week, residents young and old have taken steps to honor local veterans leading up to Veterans Day.
And the Athens Area High School did its part on Wednesday with a breakfast served to local military service members in the cafeteria prior to a special ceremony in the auditorium.
The ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance as well as the National Anthem performed by the Athens Reflections Choir and a performance by the AAHS Color Guard.
Students and staff also asked veterans to stand to be recognized and applauded, and they also introduced the two special guest speakers for the event — state Rep. Tina Pickett, R-110, and state Treasurer and Sayre native Stacy Garrity.
After receiving playful boos from the Athens crowd for being from Sayre, Garrity spoke about what makes Veterans Day so important.
“Veterans Day may mean a lot of different things to lots of different people. Maybe you know a loved one who has served. Maybe you have a friend who has served. Either way, every service member who protected our nation deserves our gratitude.”
Garrity — herself a veteran who served three deployments to Iraq while serving in the Army reserves for 30 years — noted that 14 percent of Athens residents are veterans, compared to just 6 percent statewide.
“Everyone who serves made sacrifices to protect their country — as did their loved ones, who had to fill in the hole left by them while they were serving,” she said. “So thank a veteran. Show your appreciation for their service. We are free because of their selfless dedication.”
After Garrity’s speech, the event concluded with a ceremonial folding of the American flag and closing remarks from Pickett.
“There are 18 million veterans in the United States today,” she said. “They are all bound by one commitment — to defend our country with their lives, if necessary.”
