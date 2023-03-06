Mount Pisgah State Park will be hosting Maple on the Mount on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The program will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nature Center.
You will see how maple syrup is taken from tree to table and learn some history and science of the process. Sugar Shack demonstrations will be held. Guests include Dr. Bob Hansen, retired, Penn State Extension; Adam Chorba, Bradford County Conservation District; Dave Stienfelt, Frolic Meadow Farm; Ray Bixby, Bixby’s Maple Syrup; and the Bradford County Bookmobile. The StoryWalk® Trail will be updated with a book featuring Curious George.
Please dress for the weather as this event takes place outdoors. The program will be held rain, snow, or shine.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda.
The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged.
View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. It is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us.
For more information, please contact the Park Office at 570-297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov
