NICHOLS — Construction has begun on New York State’s ConnectALL program in the Town of Nichols according to Operations Manager Benjamin Rydzewski.
The program by Southern Tier Network is working together with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols, and the New York State Power Authority to provide broadband infrastructure to rural communities across the state including the Town and Village of Nichols.
The initiative is aimed at bringing affordable broadband internet access to unserved households.
The end goal of the program is to transform New York State’s digital infrastructure and to expand internet access affordability and equity.
Currently, poles are being set, fiber will be placed on East and West River Roads, and equipment is being installed that is needed to provide service in the Town of Nichols Fire Department, Rydzewski added.
The program consists of four phases of building the network, the first being downtown.
After installations for the downtown area are complete, the program will branch out to rural areas of the village.
The network will be an open access, fiber optic network that will span 650 miles across eight counties in the southern tier and central New York.
The Southern Tier Network is on track to start installations the second week of September.
