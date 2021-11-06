WAVERLY — A Sayre man is facing a felony charge after allegedly running from Waverly police and pointing a gun at an officer early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Waverly Police Department.
According to police, Devan A. Kithcart, 23, had fled a traffic stop hours before the incident but was later located walking on Clark Street in Waverly.
Waverly police noted that Kithcart had a fully extraditable felony warrant out for his arrest in regards to a previous sexual assault in Bradford County.
At 4:59 a.m., Kithcart attempted to run from the investigating police officer when observed on Clark Street, according to police. The officer began chasing the suspect into a parking lot area when he observed Kithcart displaying a handgun, “pointing the firearm directly at the officer.”
Kithcart then “took off running through multiple back yards in the area,” according to police.
According to the press release, additional Valley law enforcement officers responded to the immediate area and assisted. Kithcart was located and arrested without incident. A loaded firearm was located during the arrest.
The suspect was in need of medical attention for unspecified medial issues and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS.
Kithcart is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility awaiting further legal action, according to the press release.
The Waverly Police Department was assisted by the Sayre Borough Police Department, Athens Township Police Department and Greater Valley EMS.
