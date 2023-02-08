An Elmira man is facing drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Winding River Drive in Athens Township on Jan. 16.
According to township police, Jacob M. McCullough, 31, was charged following a traffic stop.
McCullough is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 14.
Theft
A Sayre man is several charges of theft following his alleged involvement in a string of incidents at an Elmira Street business in December and January.
According to state police, Stephen Ray Benting III, 30, was charged after he allegedly used his employer’s information to purchase over $1,200 worth of items for himself.
Benting is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 14.
Criminal trespass
A Waverly man was charged with second-degree harassment following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Barton on Feb. 2.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Richard P. Baker, 33, was charged following a domestic incident.
Baker was arraigned before Justice Sandra Lute of the CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance. Baker is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court in front of Justice Michael Myers on Feb. 21.
Endangering welfare of child
A Barton man is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Jan. 31.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Derek K. Fassett, 38, was charged following a domestic incident.
Fassett was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court in front of Justice Michael Myers on March 7.
