It's a strawberry jubilee

OWEGO — Coming off the heels of a two-year hiatus, the 40th Anniversary celebration for Owego’s Strawberry Festival is here — and we couldn’t be more excited. We have raised the bar for this year’s “Strawberry Jubilee” and will be bringing things back in grand fashion for this free festival, which will be held this Friday and Saturday.
What makes this year special is that the festival’s founder, Pat Hansen, will be serving as the Parade’s Grand Marshal on Saturday morning, riding through the crowd and thanking the thousands of attendees that have arrived at one of New York’s iconic festivals for a collective 40 years.
This year’s festival puts a focus on local, highlighting the talent within the community. With over 20 live band performances and vendors that have been perfecting their craft during the two year pandemic-break, this year’s event is sure to be a culmination of all good things to come — a jubilee!
Featured again will be the Dinosaur Adventures. This year, however, they will be bringing their baby along with them. The parents, who will be in attendance as well, are excited to introduce their brood at this year’s jubilee.
And don’t forget the fireworks, the vendors, the jugglers, face painting, super heroes, and so much more. Most importantly, don’t forget the strawberries, which will be plentiful.
And most of all, thank you for all of the community support that enabled the Strawberry Festival Committee and the Historic Owego Marketplace to execute this free, community event. Join us for this 40th celebration. It’s time to showcase our community.
