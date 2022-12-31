Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Dec. 8. It has been edited due to space constraints. The full version can be found online.
SAYRE — Both Sayre and Athens School Boards approved a feasibility study for the possible merger between the two school districts at their monthly meetings this week.
A presentation for the study was held at each school board meeting by Alloy5 Architecture, McClure Company (an integrated mechanical construction, engineering, maintenance and energy service), PFM (a financial advice and consultation organization), and Eckert Seamans Attorneys at Law.
This comes after an RFP was sent out by Sayre and Athens for the study.
A representative from Alloy5 Architecture discussed the aftermath upon receiving the request.
“We received the RFP and thought about our response,” he said. “We wanted to do one thing and that is to assemble the very best team to execute what you were asking us to do. That’s how we support companies came together.”
The team will be conducting a Merger Feasibility Study for Sayre and Athens schools.
“Alloy5 will look at facilities, McClure will look into the systems within those facilities and sustainability, and PFM will look at finances and accurate scenes,” the representative from Alloy5 Architecture said.
Additionally, a representative from Eckert Seamans gave details about their responsibilities.
“Our role in this project is going to be relatively secondary,” she said. “We will provide guidance on the regulatory and statutory requirements that the other three partners work within the confines of. But, to the extent issues arise such as public questions and board questions, we’ve got the expertise to answer those questions and kind of wade through those unfamiliar waters.”
The possible merger has been discussed heavily this past year by board members and the community.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio recalls talks about the merger when she first started at the Sayre Area School District.
“It’s my understanding that the members of our community have been conversing about a merger between Sayre and Athens for decades – decades in the making,” she said. “In fact, I remember upon my employment in 2019 only a few days or weeks on the job when it was mentioned to me that it was happening. At that time, I took a pause just to check into a few things to find out it’s been a conversation that’s been occurring for decades.”
Both Sayre and Athens School Boards shared that various presentations from the four companies occurred previously, including a 90 minute in-depth discussion with a question and answer session. The presentations at the board meetings this week served as an opportunity for the public to view the study and for the boards to vote on it.
Dr. Daloisio and Athens Superintendent Craig Stage both reiterated the definition of a merger; the dissolving of two districts and creating one new district.
“This is a collective collaborative effort between both school districts,” Stage said. “We’ve been without a holistic approach to what each district offers and whether it improves student outcomes and does not increase the burden of our taxpayers. I think that is a priority for this decision.”
He added that the study will take between nine to 12 months.
“We don’t want to force them to hurry their studies,” he said. “We want them to collect a comprehensive data set and to allow them to do that.”
A representative from the team added that the companies will outline the study this month after approval of both boards and ideally look into all facilities around summer when the buildings are empty.
Sayre and Athens will split the associated costs, a total of $67,000 each.
Both school boards voted unanimously to approve the Merger Feasibility Study as presented.
Sayre and Athens School Districts will partner together to contract the four companies to complete the study.
