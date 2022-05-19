BARTON — The Barton Town Council passed a resolution at its May 9 meeting that offers town residents a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals who illegally dump garbage at the Town of Barton highway right-of-way.
“The Town Board of the Town of Barton believes immediate action is necessary to the halt of such activity, because such activities are deemed to pose an imminent hazard to the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the town,” the resolution read.
Dumping household items and garbage at the highway right-of-way violates the town law prohibiting the dumping of solid waste, as stated in Chapter 73 of the Code of the Town of Barton.
Under the law, the highway right-of-way is classified as an open dump, which is a disposal site that is not in compliance with public health and environmental standards, and is not authorized by the state, county or town.
Illegal dumping is punishable by a fine of up to $250 or imprisonment for up to 15 days, or both, for the first offense. A second offense within one year is punishable by a fine of at least $250 and up to $500 or imprisonment for up to 15 days, or both.
The resolution states that the town board believes an incentive is necessary for people with knowledge of dumping garbage to come forward.
Funding for the $250 rewards will come from the Safety Inspection Contractual fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.