Trespass and flight
A Towanda man faces charges of trespassing and avoiding arrest for an incident that occurred on July 31.
Towanda Borough Police said a local resident told them that a man tried to enter their neighbor’s house through a door several times and then tried to open the window but was unable to.
Police arrived near the residence and saw 31-year-old Kyle Strope walking across an intersection and he matched the description given to them by the local resident, according to court documents.
The officer stopped him and told him that he wasting questioned about recent break-ins around the neighborhood.
Strope fled from police after they told him he needed to be placed under arrest when they received word from the Bradford County Communication Center that he had warrants out against him.
Police pursued him until they lost contact around the 400-500 block of Main Street.
Strope faces charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and felony criminal trespassing.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 23.
Towanda Borough Police said they followed a car that turned across a three lane highway toward the Rodeway Inn and ran into a curb on the other side of the roadway. The car was parallel across the opposing traffic lane and the middle turn only lane and backed up into the roadway and almost struck the police’s vehicle.
The car went into a driveway of the hotel and as police initiated a traffic stop, the driver got out and when police ordered him back into the car, the driver ran towards the door of the hotel instead, court documents show.
Police said that alcohol was on his breath and police found a driver’s license in his wallet that identified him as 42-year-old Michael Spencer.
Spencer allegedly confessed to being at a few bars that tonight and he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus to get his blood drawn, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary disregard of traffic lane, summary back up vehicle improperly, summary careless driving and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8.
Possession
A Waverly woman faces charges of possession in Burlington Township on Aug. 16.
Pennsylvania State Police said they saw a car driving with a solid turn signal light on driving on Weed Hill Road and they conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Keighley Marie Park.
Park allegedly consented to a vehicle search and police found a used hypodermic needle in her purse and they also found a baggie of suspected heroin, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia .
Park faces charges of summary no turn signal, three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Flight
A Towanda man faces charges for flight on Aug. 20 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw vehicle taillights in a cornfield behind the airport fence at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and Airport Road and there were two men at the scene.
The two men were warned by police not to leave, but they both fled on a motor scooter that had no registration plate and police pursued them, according to court documents.
Both men threw items off the motor scooter and they turned left onto Tip Top Road and then tried to turn onto a farm access road but laid the motor scooter down and fled, court documents show.
The passenger was apprehended and through interviews it was determined that 18-year-old William Joseph Bowen was the driver.
Bowen faces charges of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary no eye protection device and summary depositing waste on a highway.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
