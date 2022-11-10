Valley Energy awards $5K grant to Sayre STEM program

Calley Energy officials present a check for $5,000 to the Sayre Area School District in support of STEM education for elementary school students. Taking part in the check presentation are, from left, H. Austin Snyder Elementary Principal Michelle Murrelle, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, elementary Librarian Krista Leonard, Valley Energy President and CEO Ed Rogers and Valley Energy Board of Directors member Warren Croft.

 Photo provided

