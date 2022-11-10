Valley Energy awards $5K grant to Sayre STEM program

Calley Energy officials present a check for $5,000 to the Sayre Area School District in support of STEM education for elementary school students. Taking part in the check presentation are, from left, H. Austin Snyder Elementary Principal Michelle Murrelle, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, elementary Librarian Krista Leonard, Valley Energy President and CEO Ed Rogers and Valley Energy Board of Directors member Warren Croft.
SAYRE — Valley Energy and CoBank recently teamed up to award $5,000 to the Sayre Area School District in support of STEM education, the district announced.
A $2,500 donation from Valley Energy, matched by a $2,500 grant from CoBank — one of the natural gas company’s lenders — will be used toward the purchase of materials utilized by the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum.
“We are very excited to be able to help encourage the children in our community in the STEM disciplines,” said Valley Energy President and CEO Ed Rogers. “Hopefully, this donations will create a spark that will foster an enthusiasm for STEM and help in the development of core skills that students will be able to use throughout their lives and careers.”
Rogers also expressed appreciation to CoBank for providing a $2,500 matching grant to the Sayre schools through its Sharing Success program. Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, CoBank is one of the largest private providers of credit to the rural economy — delivering loans, leases and financial services to agribusiness and rural infrastructure in all 50 states.
“The generous donation by Valley Energy and CoBank has provided the Sayre Area School District with the opportunity to add 3D printers and other products to our STEM classes,” said school Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “We are appreciative of the partnerships that connect our students with local businesses and funding that provides additional hands-on activities for our students.”
Valley Energy provides natural gas service to approximately 9,300 customers in the Sayre, Athens, Towanda and Monroeton areas in Pennsylvania and the Waverly and Chemung areas in New York.
The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary and C&T Enterprises. C&T Enterprises is jointly owned by Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, based in Wysox, and Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Mansfield.
