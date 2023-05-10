Making history

Pictured from left to right: Athens Borough Police Chief Chris Hutchinson, future Chief Carla Dieg, Officer Eric Eccker and Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp. Dieg is set to become the first female police chief in Bradford County.
ATHENS — Athens Borough will make history this fall when Police Chief Chris Hutchinson retires, as the person appointed this week to replace him will become the first woman to ever lead a police department in Bradford County.
Carla Dieg, who has served as the Athens school resource officer since 2019, will take over the department reins in October after the borough council approved her appointment during its meeting this week. Local historians including Henry Farley confirmed Tuesday that they knew of no record of a female police chief in years past.
Athens Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp said on Tuesday that the council had not really considered the possible historic nature of Dieg’s appointment to the role, as they were more focused on her resume and her skills.
“We were just glad that we had a good candidate and didn’t have to look outside and bring someone new in,” he said. “We considered everyone in the department for the job, and we never really thought of it like that.”
While Hutchinson will stay on deck to handle the borough’s code and property maintenance duties, he will step down after 32 years of law enforcement service — including 20 years as police chief.
But the department should not lose a step with Dieg at the helm. In addition to her years as an officer, she brings her experience from the Beacon Light STAR Program as well as 30 years of service as a chief in the U.S. Navy.
While Dieg said she loves her job as the Athens SRO, she is also excited to move forward as the borough’s new police chief.
“The borough council is very supportive of the department, and that makes this job easier,” she said. “They understand the needs of the community, as shown with the approval of allowing us to find another full-time police officer.”
In addition to approving the hire of a new officer, the borough council also approved the full-time appointment of officer Eric Eccker, who has served the borough part-time since 2015.
“We definitely want her to look at ways to continuously improve the department and make it in the way she would like,” Roupp added. “Fortunately, she has all summer to work with Chief (Hutchinson) to learn all the nuances of the position, and we’re looking forward to it.”
