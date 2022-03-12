Village prepares for marijuana vote

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
WAVERLY — Waverly voters will take to the polls Tuesday to finally decide whether or not to allow marijuana dispensaries to open and operate within the municipality.
Debate on the issue has raged on since marijuana was legalized statewide. The village board of trustees had until Dec. 31 to make a decision on the matter, and just before the deadline opted to let residents vote on the issue in the general election, which will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Specifically, the “yes” or “no” question will read, “Shall the Village of Waverly opt out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries from locating and operating within the boundaries of the Village of Waverly.”
Therefore, a “yes” vote will ban dispensaries from setting up shop within the village, while a “no” vote will allow the businesses.
Regardless of the outcome of the vote, recreational marijuana will be legal to possess and consume in the village.
If dispensaries were barred from the village, the municipality would also miss out on tax revenue from the sales of cannabis. In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent. The county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. However, the Town of Barton has already opted out.
But opponents of the dispensaries cite potential negative impacts on children, especially when the cannabis is consumed in the form of edibles, which can look like candy or baked goods.
Regardless, the result of the referendum will have no impact on the so-called “sticker stores” that have already been established in the village.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
While state officials have declared the stores illegal, and one of the stores raided by law enforcement just last month, all four establishments remain open for now.
Residents will also vote on three uncontested trustees races. Incumbents Keither Correll and John Kevin Sweeney are seeking reelection, while Courtney Aronstam is running for trustee Kyle Burns’ seat as Burns is not running for reelection. Each seat carries a two-year term.
