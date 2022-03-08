SOUTH WAVERLY — During their regular monthly meeting Monday, South Waverly Borough board members expressed interest in approaching other municipalities regarding a full-time, Valley-wide fire department.
The discussion stemmed from borough officials citing a lack of fresh, young volunteers, not just for its own department but for fire departments across the region.
“Volunteerism is down everywhere. It’s not just fire departments. It’s a dire need and it’s been growing for years,” board president Roxanne Testen said. “I would love to have that discussion with other municipalities regarding a professional fire department for the Valley.”
Mayor Tim Hickey added that the South Waverly fire department does not have its own full-time driver, meaning if there is a fire in the borough, a fire department from Athens typically arrives on the scene first.
“Among all the departments in the Valley, we certainly have enough equipment to support a Valley-wide department,” he said. “I think it’s at least worth a discussion.”
Borough officials agreed that contact would be made with neighboring Valley municipalities to gauge interest in the idea.
“We need to be prepared,” said Hickey. “I know this isn’t one of those things that people typically think about until there is a fire. But with our existing volunteers getting older and less people coming up to replace them, it’s a discussion that should probably be looked at.”
