SAYRE — Sayre Area School District voters will be deciding on several new board of education members when they visit the polls for the May 16 primary election.
Seven candidates — incumbents Peter Quattrini, Jr., Don Skerpon, Debra Agnew, and Andrew Hickey, and newcomers Patricia Hughey, Jo Ann Sabatura and Bryan Roof — will battle it out for five four-year spots on the school board.
Quattrini, Hickey and Hughey responded to questionnaires mailed to them by the Morning Times. The following is their answers in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself:
HICKEY: I live in Sayre and I am a 1984 graduate of Sayre High School. I have a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from SUNY and I am employed by XGen Pharmaceuticals DJB in Big Flats, NY as a Quality Manager. In addition to school board, I also support the Sayre community as a volunteer firefighter with the Howard Elmer Hose Company.
HUGHEY: I obtained my Bachelors degree in 2011 from Elmira College, majoring in Elementary Education. My family and I live in Sayre, and have two children currently enrolled in the school district. I currently work remotely for a global organization as Senior Compensation Analyst, and I oversee Auxiliary for the local Little League.
QUATTRINI: My name is Peter J. Quattrini Jr. I graduated from Sayre High School in 1990. During high school, I participated in swimming and various clubs. I also received my Eagle Scout from Troop 19 at the Church of the Redeemer. I have taken that great honor and now use that to help my sons and other children as one of their Scout Masters in the same Troop I grew up in. After High School I went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1994 with a Bachelors in Administration of Justice. Shortly after College in 1995 I started my career at the Bradford County Correctional Facility where I currently serve as Acting Warden. My wife of 25 years and I have lived in this community our entire lives and it was here we decided to raise our three children.
What your reasons for seeking office?
HICKEY: I am seeking reelection to the Board and would like to continue to serve the Sayre Area School District to ensure the best decisions are made on behalf of the community and the District. If elected, my responsibility is to ensure that I am supporting the best interests of the students, teachers, taxpayers, and the Sayre Area School District and not to push personal agendas.
HUGHEY: The students, teachers, and families in this community deserve a board of directors that fulfills their commitments and has the best interest for all students and teachers, without bias, opinions, or political views. It is imperative we view our district as one and vote fairly based on the facts presented. The power of the board of directors should be utilized to ensure all voices are heard and solutions are reached. I am looking to make a bigger impact on our school, and community. I have vested interest in this school district as my children attend school here. Their education and accessibility to sports and other programs is important to me. I feel there are voids in our district that can easily be managed if we put the appropriate personnel in the right place.
QUATTRINI: The reason I would like to continue my seat in office is simple. I want to make sure our children get the best education possible in the safest environment.
What do you believe the role of a school board member should be?
HICKEY: I believe the role of School Board Director should be to work with the taxpayers, teachers. and administration to strive to make the District and the Sayre community better. This includes following district policies, making informed decisions when voting on matters that come before the Board, promoting up to date education policy, and providing available resources that affect how the district can better serve the educational needs of our District’s children.
QUATTRINI: The role of a Board Director is to work with the community to improve the educational experience of students in the district and establish policies and regulations by which the school is governed.
HUGHEY: N/A
What are the biggies issues facing the district at this time?
HICKEY: The biggest issue facing the District today is finances. State funding through the Pennsylvania State budget is about 50% of district revenue and can change every year so unfunded mandates and State budget cuts have to be paid for by increases to local taxpayers. Allocations for charter school tuition are increasing yearly with Sayre paying over $650,00 per year which is equal to more than 5 mils on a property tax bill.
HUGHEY: Students leaving the district for better sports and academic programs within neighboring districts. Lack of sports participation and programs, and the public’s perception of the district.
QUATTRINI: I could not pinpoint the “biggest” issue that affects the district. Not to say we don’t have issues that we can improve on. I do, however, have confidence in both administration and staff in that they will work through those issues to provide the best educational experience for our children.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
HICKEY: I would appreciate your vote.
HUGHEY: I have many years of experience in Human Resources which has allowed me to have a fair perspective. I listen to all ideas, facts, and opinions before making decisions. I am fair, and honest but strong in my beliefs. I take education very seriously, as it is the foundation of our youth. I think our school board could benefit from a director with these qualities. We need to restore our school district with accountability and integrity. Our children’s education and future are our priority, and their teachers are our most valuable asset.
QUATTRINI: I would like the voters to know that my experience thus far has given me moral character, sound judgment, maturity, understanding, and the ability to communicate with all types of people which are necessary attributes to be a good School Director. It would be most appreciated if I could have your vote. Thank you!
