A local business owner is throwing his hat in the ring this election season in the race for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania on the Republican ticket.
Jesse Streeter, who took over ownership of O’Brien’s Inn in Chemung in 2018, said the mandates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic were “the last straw” to finally get him involved in politics.
“There’s a lot of political turmoil going on and I felt like I could no longer sit around,” he said. “As I run for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, I will advocate for many things, but none more essential than a person’s liberty to govern their own body and limit government’s reach into our home lives and private enterprise.”
Streeter explained that while the position of lieutenant governor is seen as largely a ceremonial one, he is looking to change that.
“You can get out what you put into it,” he said. “It has a role in both the executive and legislative branches, so I think it’s an ideal position for me.”
In addition to experience as a business owner, the 38-year-old Streeter has 10 years of experience in the finance world, and hosts a Youtube channel known as Pennsylvania Gold Hunter.
“To me, that’s no different than some of these politicians writing books, but it’s a completely different audience and medium,” he said.
A full list of how Streeter stands on specific issues can be found on his campaign website at www.votejessestreeter.com, but he explained that his experiences in rural Pennsylvania would help Bradford County residents.
“One of my platforms is making on-road ATV laws a county-level issue,” he said. “Let counties decide if ATVs are allowed on their roads, with certain restrictions, of course.”
Streeter has until Feb. 15 to garner enough signatures to be put on the ballot for the state primary election, which is May 17. He needs at least 1,000 signatures, including at least 100 from five different counties.
