A 24-year-old Towanda man is facing misdemeanor DUI charges and related summary offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, Drue Jeremiah Little was charged following an accident on South Main Street. Police explained that Little failed several sobriety tests, and later testing revealed his blood-alcohol content level to be 0.253 percent at the time of the incident.
Little is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
Drug possession
A Millerton man was charged by Sayre police with a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled substances and a summary count of public drunkenness following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred at a South Elmer Avenue business shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 11.
According Sayre police, Christian Scott Wilson, 27, was charged after officers responded to a report of an individual behaving suspiciously. A search of Wilson yielded substances purported to be fentanyl and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Wilson is due in court on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Possession of offensive weapon
A Sayre man is facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon as well as drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred at a Madison Street residence in Sayre on Jan. 7.
According to borough police, Kristopher Reid Cook, 40, was charged after officers attempted to serve a protection from abuse order against him. Officers discovered illegal controlled substances and items of drug paraphernalia where Cook was staying.
Cook is due in court on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
