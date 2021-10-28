WAVERLY — Village of Waverly trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to advance a local law banning the establishment of “cannabis cafes” or similar businesses in the municipality.
Specifically, the law would bar businesses from allowing on-site consumption of marijuana. However, no law has yet been proposed to opt out of marijuana dispensaries.
Before the law can be passed, a public hearing must take place. That hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the village hall on Ithaca Street — prior to the board’s regular meeting.
The village has until Dec. 31 to opt out of allowing either cannabis cafes or dispensaries, or both. If no formal action is taken to ban dispensaries, they will legally be allowed to set up shop in the village next year.
The board’s decision follows the recommendation by a committee formed by Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres. That committee consisted of deputy mayor Andrew Aronstam, village attorney Betty Keene, village clerk Michele Wood, police chief Dan Gelatt, two other police officers, President of the Waverly Business Association Cameron VanNorman and Waverly Central School District Superintendent Eric Knolles.
According to Aronstam, one of the key reasons for allowing dispensaries would be to increase sales tax revenue in the village. The state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
Officials had stressed previously that the discussion surrounding marijuana legalization had nothing to do with the already-established “sticker stores,” which purportedly gifts cannabis to those who purchase stickers at the shop.
On Tuesday, municipal representatives were even more optimistic that the sticker stores would be deemed illegal and shuttered. According to a story by WENY News published on Oct. 23, legal action has already begun in areas such as Corning.
In the meantime, local law enforcement remains in touch with New York State Police and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office on how best to proceed in the “gray market” that are sticker stores, said Ayres.
During the meeting, members of the public again voiced opposition to allowing dispensaries in the village, citing concerns with local youths obtaining the pot.
“We’re already seeing it in the schools,” resident Eric Gutierrez said. “The more places that it’s available, the easier it is to get. And if we back (the allowing of sales), then that makes it so much harder for us to tell them ‘no.’”
In a somewhat related issue, Trustee Kasey Traub added that village officials should explore public smoking ordinances to ensure marijuana is not consumed in public areas such as sidewalks and parks. Currently, there are no local rules in place prohibiting smoking of any kind in public spaces.
