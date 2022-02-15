TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko last week defended his no-excuse mail voting lawsuit victory from what he called the “spin from Harrisburg.”
Last month, McLinko won his lawsuit that alleged Act 77 — which was passed in 2019 and establishes no-excuse mail-in voting — was unconstitutional. However, that decision has since been appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and the law remains in effect for the time being.
At issue are the changes in state voting law enacted in October 2019 as Act 77 that had passed through the legislature with strong bipartisan support in both chambers, particularly allowing voters to apply for mail-in ballots with no excuse. McLinko had maintained that those measures were an overreach by the state.
A key reason for the suit McLinko had stated was that, as a member of the Bradford County Board of Elections, he was put between a rock and a hard place, believing “that administering ballots pursuant to ... Act 77 is unconstitutional and places me into an untenable position of acting unlawfully at the risk of disenfranchisement of voters.”
Besides allowing voters to apply for mail-in ballots without having to provide an approved excuse such as travel requirements, the Act also allowed voters to register to vote just 15 days before an election, instead of the previous deadline of 30 days. It also had election security measures such as providing money to counties to replace ballot machines with voter-verifiable paper ballots.
While some state lawmakers are pessimistic the ruling will survive the appeal, McLinko defended the decision and noted its importance to Pennsylvania.
“Act 77, if left unchecked, could’ve changed the voting landscape forever,” he said.
