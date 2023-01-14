CHEMUNG — The Chemung Town Board on Wednesday approved the process to have a proposed solar farm constructed in the municipality.
The firm that applied for the installation, Tract Engineering, is looking at the vacant fields on West Drybrook Road in Chemung.
The proposed site offers open spaces of separate parcels for the solar farm installation.
Tract Engineering has been in contact with the Town of Chemung for the last few months on the possible solar farm and a representative from the firm attended the town board meeting on Wednesday to introduce the company and ask general questions about procedures.
Additionally, the representative shared that the firm submitted a land development type plan approval for the Chemung Town Board at the end of December and has been communicating with the planning board secretary for information on the process to accept the installation.
Town Supervisor George Richter informed the representative that according to town law, various projects require a special-use permit, one being utility transmission sites, meaning that anything that is generated and transferred off site requires the permit. Richter noted that the company should seek the special-use permit as the solar farm matches this description and the town board will make the decision on it.
In addition, Richter shared the overall process of accepting the installation.
He noted that the town board must refer the project to the Town of Chemung Planning Board for a general and environmental review, with the town board later signing off on it.
Following this, several meetings with the planning board would occur including a presentation of the project from the firm.
Richter added that by law, a public hearing on the installation must be held as well by the town board and the planning board if they choose.
The town supervisor noted that because the project is along two county roads, the Chemung County Planning Board will have to be involved as well.
Upon completion of this process and taking the planning board’s input, the town board will either deliberate further or come to a decision right away on the project.
The Chemung Town Board passed a motion to refer the project to the town planning board and a separate motion to refer it to the Chemung County Planning Board, starting the process of the proposed solar farm installation.
