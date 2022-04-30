Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents that occurred in the Valley.
- Eric Ennis Hurlburt, 31, of Sayre was charged by state police following a traffic stop on a ramp of state Route 220 on March 2.
Hurlburt is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 27.
- Gerald Michael Garrison, 39, of Athens is also facing drug possession charges by Sayre Police following a traffic stop on North Keystone Avenue on March 27.
Garrison is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 10.
Drug possession
The following individuals are facing drug-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents that occurred in the Valley.
- Veronica Ann McIntire, 25, of Sayre was charged by Sayre Police after officers responded to a disturbance at her residence on April 3.
McIntire is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 6.
- Joshua Andrew Beckman, 30, of Waverly was also charged with retail theft by Athen Township Police after he allegedly attempted to steal Pokemon cards from the Elmira Street Walmart.
Beckman is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 7.
Theft by unlawful taking
An Athens woman was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property as well as a misdemeanor count of of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Sayre on April 25.
According to Sayre Police, Alyssa Jean Werkheiser, 31, was charged after failing to return a vehicle she had borrowed to its rightful owner.
Werkheiser is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Retail theft
A Newark Valley man was charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft and summary counts of harassment and driving without a license following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on April 28.
According to township police, Shawn Hosea Marshall, 28, was charged after he attempted to steal $152 from the store and threatened store staff.
Marshall was jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.