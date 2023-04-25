Births Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.Born to Angel and Eric Eiklor of Sayre, a baby girl, Cora Lynn, on March 19.Born to Margo Connor and Derrik Keir of Waverly, a baby girl, Lana Mae, on March 19.Born to Rayelle and Collin Edsell of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Maisie MaryEllen, on March 20.Born to Erin and Jacob Hogan of Waverly, a baby boy, Cillian Padraig, on March 20.Born to Molly Ross and Adam Vester of Wyalusing, a baby boy, Maverick Ace, on March 21.Born to Katie Kinsman and Casey Ryan of Towanda, a baby girl, Sophie AnnMarie, on March 22.Born to Makenzi Vanderpool and Brock Schucker of Towanda, a baby boy, Landyn Victor, on March 24.Born to Jeni Benjamin and Deyli Contreras-Zuniga of Towanda, a baby girl, Yanna Elaine, on March 28.Born to Chelsea and Nathan Newman of Elmira, a baby boy, John Nathan, on March 29.Born to Sage Garrison of Chemung, a baby boy, Brysen Lee, on March 31.Born to Mikailyn Cook and Declan Erle of Rome, a baby girl, Harper Destiny Kathleen, on April 1.Born to Brandii Fiske-Mosier and Dustin Wells of Sayre, a baby girl, Neva Renee Ann Wells, on April 1.Born to Tabatha Vazquez and Zack Williams of Troy, a baby girl, Sophee, on April 2.Born to Caitlin and Roberto Carnrike of Sayre, a baby boy, Micah Edward, on April 3.Born to Taylor Benninger and Andrew Johnson of Nichols, a baby boy, Jack Edward, on April 4.Born to Billie and Cody Fritz of Towanda, a baby girl, Evelyn Kay, on April 5.Born to Liz and Vinnie Cuda of Sayre, a baby boy, Dominic Vincent, on April 6.Born to Miranda Nichols and Dakota Greene of Barton, a baby boy, Kendrick Ryan, on April 7.Born to Emily and Cody Spaulding of Athens, a baby girl, Wrenley Susan, on April 7.Born to Courtnee Eberlin and Jeremy Sheets of Sayre, a baby boy, Jared Lee, on April 12.Born to Laina Kantola and Logan Johnson of Rome, a baby girl, Adalyn Faye, on April 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Nearing the end Bradford County court briefs Fire strikes Waverly home Elmira man in jail after allegedly assaulting father State police identify Smithfield fire victim Top Homes WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.