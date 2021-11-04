TIOGA COUNTY — No offices up for election in Barton, Candor, Spencer, or Tioga were contested on Tuesday, giving the filed candidates an easy time securing their sought positions.
In Barton, acting supervisor Donald Foster was re-elected with 683 votes. Michael Myers was re-elected as town justice with 733 votes, and incumbent Kevin Everly and newcomer Michael Rice were both elected to the town council with 683 votes and 646 votes, respectively.
In Candor, incumbent William Strosahl was re-elected as supervisor with 680 votes. Connie Dence was elected as town clerk with 600 votes, Kevin Noble was elected as superintendent of highways with 682 votes, and incumbent Patricia Reichert and newcomer Nancy Rader were both elected to the town council with 642 votes and 247 votes, respectively.
In Spencer, supervisor Allen Fulkerson was re-elected with 335 votes, clerk Terri MacCheyne was re-elected with 337 votes, superintendent of highways Michael Austin was re-elected with 344 votes, and councilmen Aaron Decker and Michael Roy were both re-elected with 341 votes and 296 votes, respectively.
In Tioga, incumbent Lewis Zorn was was re-elected as supervisor with 536 votes. Tiffany Middendorf was elected as town clerk with 543 votes. Russell Story was elected as superintendent of highways with 544 votes, and Robert Klossner and Robert Strong were both elected to the town council with 512 votes and 478 votes, respectively.
Incumbent county legislator Dennis Mullen was also unopposed in Tioga County’s District 5, and he retained his seat with 375 votes.
